Video: Fine work from Gabriel Martinelli tees up Lacazette to draw Arsenal level against Man City

When Man City scored in the opening moments of this game it looked like the result was only heading one way, and it continued like that for half an hour.

Arsenal weren’t showing much but there was a sudden moment of inspiration from Gabriel Martinelli, and he put in a lovely cross for Lacazette to head home:

Pictures from beIN sports

Arsenal suddenly look more confident and we’ve seen seasons suddenly turn round in a single moment, so they need to keep this pressure up and look to find a way to win the game.