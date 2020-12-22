Video: “Fortnite and porn” – AFTV meltdown as Arsenal lose to Man City is everything you expect

Admittedly this probably isn’t that funny for the actual Arsenal supporters, but sometimes you just need to find the humour in the darkest of hours.

Having a brief search of “AFTV” on Twitter should become a habit when Arsenal lose just for the incredible scenes on offer.

The meltdowns are becoming increasingly desperate and you almost have to feel sorry for them, while this clip from tonight is everything you expect from their reaction when Arsenal are getting thumped:

Fortnite and Porn. LOOK WHAT’S HAPPENING IN THE AFTV HEADQUARTERS #AFTV pic.twitter.com/z2zpRZ7EjG — AFCBP (@b_afcbp) December 22, 2020

It looks like even they have given up and now need other things to keep them entertained, but at least they can see the funny side of it too.