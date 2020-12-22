Video: Iconic moment from Lionel Messi as he breaks Pele’s goalscoring record for Barcelona vs Valladolid

It was fully expected that Lionel Messi would find a way to surpass Pele’s goal record this season, it’s just a surprise that it’s taken him so long after a slow-ish start to the season.

He’s looked more like his usual self tonight with some lovely play in the build up for Barca, but he’s also produced the iconic moment with the third goal that will surely seal the game:

It’s a record that will probably never be beaten because it’s a) ridiculous to score that many goals in the first place and b) players don’t stay at the same club for very long in the modern era, so this could stand for a long time indeed.