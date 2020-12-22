Menu

Video: MNF erupts into pandemonium after Gary Neville’s hilariously questionable Paul Pogba selection

Manchester United FC
Sky Sports MNF was sent into pandemonium yesterday evening after it was revealed Gary Neville had named Paul Pogba as his player to watch for 2021.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, as Sky Sports report, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola revealed that Pogba wanted out of Manchester United, with the Frenchman not happy with life at Old Trafford.

This is on the back of several years of Pogba producing moments of quality, but accompanied with performances riddled with little positional discipline or understanding.

Combine the two and it’s left looking likely that Pogba could be heading out of Man United in 2021, but has shown on MNF last night, Neville (supposedly) named him as his player to watch for 2021.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports via Football Daily

Neville insists that his selection was tampered with, but more importantly, how about that reaction from Jamie Carragher? Absolutely hilarious – perhaps just as hilarious as he found it that Neville picked Pogba.

These two really are the best on the box.

