Video: Phil Foden lobs the ball into the net to pile embarrassment on Arsenal as Man City take control of Carabao Cup tie

In the 58th minute of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester City, the Gunners were easily carved open by the Citizens, who made it 3-1.

Defensive midfielder Fernandinho highlighted just how bad Arsenal are on the defensive side of the ball as he embarked on a rare run from his own defensive third.

Fernandinho eventually shifted the ball out to the left flank when he passed the halfway line, but the Brazilian continued his run, failing to be picked up by Alexandre Lacazette or Mohamed Elneny.

Fernandinho punished the Gunners for this disrespectful oversight as he threaded the ball into Phil Foden’s path, with the wonderkid effortlessly lobbing it into the back of the net.

Runar Alex Runarsson was left buried for the third time of the night.

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Even though this is a Carabao Cup encounter, whilst Arsenal have a potential relegation battle on their hands, the side’s defending has once again been completely embarrassing.

It looks like Mikel Arteta’s men have missed a chance to build some confidence to take into the hectic festive period full of crucial Premier League action.