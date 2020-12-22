Video: Chelsea £80M transfer target makes beeline for Frank Lampard at full-time whistle

Frank Lampard and Declan Rice were filmed together after the final whistle yesterday, amid speculation linking the West Ham midfielder with Chelsea.

According to the Telegraph, Rice is Lampard’s number one transfer target, with West Ham demanding a fee in the region of £80M in exchange for the midfielder. That hasn’t put Lampard off, per the report.

It’s difficult to imagine Rice would turn down a move to Chelsea, either. He played with the Blues’ academy as a kid, is close friends with Mason Mount, and looked pretty eager after the game last night.

As Lampard showed his respect to the match officials after the game, Rice made a beeline for the Chelsea manager, with the pair high-fiving.

The January market is oftentimes difficult when it comes to getting deals done, especially when doing business with a club like West Ham who are in no great need of money and would be reluctant to lose Rice midseason.

Though, if Chelsea offer what the Telegraph believe is Rice’s asking price, £80M, then you have to think the Hammers would take it and run.