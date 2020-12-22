Video: Runarsson accused of dropping the ball like “a bar of soap” as he gifts Man City the lead vs Arsenal

Sometimes things don’t go your way when you’re struggling down at the bottom of the division, so there was a weird feeling about Arsenal’s performance tonight.

They were well in the game after Lacazette’s equaliser, but there was just a sense that they were almost waiting for something to go wrong and for the same old hard luck story to come out.

It’s also exactly what happened as Mahrez fired a dangerous free kick towards goal, but Runarsson has to be doing so much better than this:

“It’s like a bar of soap.” ? Oh dear! Runarsson won’t want to see this one again. Mahrez’s free-kick goes straight through his hands. It’s a howler. Watch live on Sky Sports Football ?

Getting your body and hands behind the ball is one of the first goalkeeping lessons you learn as a kid, while Alan Smith even suggested it was “like a bar of soap” on the Sky Sports commentary as it slips through his hands and into the net.