Video: Thiago Silva’s titanic double-block denies West Ham during Chelsea’s 3-0 derby triumph

Thiago Silva’s superb first-half double-block to deny West Ham yesterday evening summed up just what a titanic performer he’s been for Chelsea of late.

Anyone who questioned how much Silva had left to offer after he signed for Chelsea at the grand old age of 35 has had those questions answered, and how.

Silva has been the best defender in the Premier League so far this campaign, in the absence of Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk, who is ruled out long-term.

The fact that Chelsea managed to acquire him on a free is looking like a masterstroke, with his performance in last night’s 3-0 win over West Ham just the latest in a string of flawless displays.

There was one moment in the first-half which is worth highlighting, with Silva first stopping a ball into the box with a smart interception and then taking one in the midriff to block a shot.

What an absolute powerhouse!





Pictures courtesy of Chelsea TV