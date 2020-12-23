After a humbling 4-1 reverse against his old club, Manchester City, Mikel Arteta is no doubt looking nervously over his shoulders at Arsenal this morning.

The Spaniard’s tenure as Gunners manager has been on a downward spiral throughout the 2019/20 campaign, and suggestions that he may not have long left in the position are worrying the coach whom he was a studious No.2 for, Pep Guardiola.

“I’m pretty sure they are going to trust him,” the Man City boss was quoted as saying in the aftermath of City’s win against Arsenal, cited by BBC Sport.

“They will do (sic) a big mistake if they are thinking [of dismissing him].

“I know his incredible quality as a human being and especially as a manager, how he is involved in everything. It’s just a question of time and he will do well.

“Football changes in one week so quick. I can speak about my experience alongside him – one of the most incredible, successful teams in English history we had, and he was part of this success.

“It would not be possible without him. To create something like this you need time like I had in my first season.”

It’s been a year since Arteta left City to join the north Londoners and in the second half of last season, the team really seemed to be going places.

More Stories / Latest News “He wants to win more trophies” – Solskjaer speaks out on Pogba’s Man United future Opinion: After 644 goals for Barcelona, it’s time to put some respect on Messi’s name Arsenal crisis: Proof that horrific decision-making runs a lot deeper than manager Mikel Arteta

The style of football harked back to their golden age under Arsene Wenger, and an FA Cup triumph merely underscored the good work that the manager was doing.

However, aside from the Europa League, things haven’t gone to plan this season, and Arteta’s hold on the job is purely a matter for the Arsenal board.