Premier League boss reveals he was approached to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed how close he was to becoming Manchester United manager after Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Ancelotti is considered to be one of the greatest managers of his generation. His stock was perhaps never higher than early on in the last decade, having enjoyed consecutive success at AC Milan, Chelsea and PSG.

Testament to that is the fact that Man United approached him over the possibility of replacing Sir Alex Ferguson after the legendary manager called time on his career. Ancelotti is quoted by Goal revealing:

“You want to know from me [about coaching at Man Utd]?!”

“I can say that I still keep a fantastic relationship with Sir Alex, and we met when he decided to stop (retire).

“But I was close to Real Madrid, and so I appreciate the fact that at that time he talked to me. And that’s it, no other opportunity [to manage United].”

That’s Ancelotti speaking ahead of the Toffees’ clash with United in the Carabao Cup this evening. You wonder how recent years could have gone differently for the Red Devils if Ancelotti signed along the dotted line.

Rather than one of the most respected and successful managers on the planet, Man United ended up appointing David Moyes – and all due respect to the Scotsman, we all know how that ended.