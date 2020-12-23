There’s simply no getting away from just how dire the situation is that is facing Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side.

Although they’ve been imperious during their Europa League campaign, domestically it’s been a completely different story, and a 4-1 reverse against Man City in the Carabao Cup only compounded the Gunners’ issues.

Heading into the festive set of fixtures, the north Londoners are way down in 15th in the Premier League table having only scored 12 goals in their 14 games to date in the 2020/21 campaign.

What’s more, they’ve not won in their last five and now Burnley are on their coat tails just a point behind. Brighton are just two points shy of Arteta’s underperforming squad and third-from-bottom Fulham are four points away.

That’s not a huge gap to bridge, and it’s perhaps to that end why Ladbrokes are now suggesting that Arsenal are more likely to be relegated than make the top four.

As of Wednesday, December 23, the odds for Arteta to oversee a relegation campaign are 20/1, with a 40/1 chance of them getting into the Champions League spots.

It won’t come as a surprise that the Spaniard is now 4/6 on to be the next English top-flight manager to be given the old heave-ho.

Something has got to change. Quickly.