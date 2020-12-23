Arsenal hope to sign another Real Madrid star on loan after missing out on Isco

It’s never a bad thing to be on good terms with an elite club when it comes to getting players on loan, so Dani Ceballos’ loan spell at Arsenal has shown Real Madrid that they will look after their players and give them a chance to play regularly.

We’ve all seen that Arsenal are a shambles just now so they need to bring in some fresh faces in January, but finances are tight and top class players just won’t be available in the winter window.

That means it might be worth taking a chance on some talented players who aren’t getting a chance with their team this season, and there’s plenty of them at Real Madrid due to the depth of their squad.

A report from The Daily Star has indicated that Arsenal were hoping to sign Isco on loan but he’s now likely to move to Juventus, so another Real Madrid player in Vinicius Jr has emerged as an option.

He’s still a bit raw but he’s got the pace and eye for goal that could bring a new dimension to the Arsenal attack, while he immediately gives the other team something to fear.

The connection to Vinicius Jr actually goes back to Unai Emery where it’s suggested that Arsenal tried to sign him during his tenure, while it’s believed they still have a strong relationship with his agent so a move should be possible.

The 20 year old has appeared in 20 games for Real so far this season but they fear that he’s starting to stall due to being in and out of the starting XI, so a move to Arsenal should see him play a key role and it would actually be an exciting signing for the fans.