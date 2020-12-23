Arsenal keeper deactivates Twitter account in wake of howler against Manchester City

Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Runarsson has mysteriously disappeared from Twitter after his poor performance against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Runarsson was trusted to play between the sticks for the Gunners against City yesterday evening, which considering their recent shortfalls, was a bit of a bizarre move from Mikel Arteta.

The Arsenal boss threw Runarsson into the firing line, and he suffered the consequences, with a dreadful, butter-fingers mistake allowing Riyad Mahrez to net for the visitors making it a night to forget for the keeper.

Runarsson clearly couldn’t handle the heat he was getting on Twitter in wake of the game, as he’s seemingly got himself out of the kitchen. His Twitter profile has been deactivated in wake of the game.

Image via Twitter.com/runaralex

It was a howler from the 25-year-old, and he deserves his fair share of the blame for that, but on the flipside, should he really have been playing in the first place?

You have to think some will feel inclined to blame Arteta for this.