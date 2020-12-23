The opening of the January transfer window isn’t the only thing for FC Barcelona to concern themselves with at the beginning of 2021.

The most important elections that they’ve had in decades take place on January 24, and if the members elect the wrong president, as they clearly appear to have done with Josep Maria Bartomeu, the damage could be irreparable.

Various candidates will look to impress over the next four weeks or so, and the idea that certain players will arrive should they be elected is, arguably, one of their bigger selling points.

For example, Joan Laporta, a candidate this time around also, famously said that David Beckham would arrive back in 2003 as part of his campaign, before the Man United star signed for Real Madrid and Barca got Ronaldinho instead.

The Red Devils will play a part in Jordi Farre’s candidacy too. According to Don Balon, despite suggesting before that Neymar could return to the club, Farre is looking to bring Marcus Rashford to the Camp Nou.

In return, there are three players that could be offered in exchange: Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann, with Dembele the most likely to make the switch to Old Trafford.