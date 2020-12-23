Chelsea misfit could stay in the Champions League as Euro giants show interest in January transfer

Chelsea were one of the few teams who actually had the resources to go out and make big improvements in the summer, but it’s left them with with a bloated squad as the market for their fringe players wasn’t there.

The defence was a major problem last season although Antonio Rudiger looked like one of their more reliable options going into the summer, but the arrival of Thiago Silva and form of Kurt Zouma has left him on the side-lines.

It does look like he’s tried to fight for his place and he’s still a top level player, so it’s not a great surprise to see that PSG have been linked with a January move by Le Parisien.

READ MORE: The big advantage that Chelsea hold over Liverpool during the festive set of fixtures

It’s believed that Thomas Tuchel is desperate to improve his defence and he’s a huge fan of the German international, while it should also be a great move for Rudiger too.

He’ll join a genuine Champions League contender and some impressive performances should help his case when it comes to EURO 2021, while they also have the resources to match his wages so he shouldn’t have to take a pay-cut either.

The Mirror also reported on this and it’s suggested that he’s not a major part of Lampard’s plans so there’s no reason to believe that Chelsea would stand in his way if an offer comes in, so this is one of those moves that just makes sense for everyone involved.