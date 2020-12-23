Contact made: Manchester United 20-year-old wanted by Bundesliga outfit on permanent deal

Bayer Leverkusen have made their move to sign Man United full-back Brandon Williams on a permanent deal, according to Sky Sports.

Williams has featured relatively consistently under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s stewardship, but will likely be concerned about the amount of game-time he will be getting going forward, with the acquisition of Alex Telles considerably increasing his competition on the left-side of defence.

A loan move away from Old Trafford could be the answer for the 20-year-old. Sky Sports report that United are willing to make that happen, but at current the side pushing to sign him, Bayer Leverkusen, are hoping to strike a deal to sign Williams on a permanent basis.

According to Sky Sports, contact has already been made by the Bundesliga giants over the possibility of making the transfer happen. However, United are not keen to part with Williams permanently, rather on loan.

If words gets out that Man United are prepared to allow Williams to depart on loan, you have to think there will be no shortage of interest, especially in January, where it’s difficult to conduct business. It would be unwise for them to sell-up, rather they ought to wait and see how the situation develops.