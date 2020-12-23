Early Christmas boost for Liverpool as first-team trio spotted back in training ahead of the festive schedule

The festive schedule is busy at the best of times, but teams have been through an exceptionally hectic December period due to the delayed season so rotation is an absolute must at this time.

That’s easier said than done when you have a fairly thin squad with multiple injury issues, so this news comes at the best possible time for Liverpool:

Thiago Alcantara, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri all pictured in training at Kirkby this afternoon. Major festive boost for #LFC. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) December 23, 2020

Milner may be the most important one at this point due to his reliability and ability to play in almost any position so his return gives Klopp the chance to rotate his team and shuffle the pack a bit.

Obviously the most exciting one is Thiago Alcantara who has shown a couple of flashes since arriving, but he’s barely played and we haven’t seen the best of him at all.

He was expected to come in and provide the creative spark that could push this Liverpool side to the next level, so hopefully he returns to fitness soon and we can all see how good he really is.