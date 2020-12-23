Menu

“Hope this doesn’t backfire” – These Man United fans react as Solskjaer makes several big calls for the line-up vs Everton

Man United had a serious issue towards the end of last season when it looked like certain players were out on their feet after an intense schedule, but it appears that Bruno Fernandes is just too important to this team.

He’s transformed United since his arrival and he’s usually the best player on the pitch when he does play, but there has to be a fear that his body will break down eventually.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken the chance to rest a lot of players against Everton tonight in the Carabao Cup, but clearly Fernandes is just too important to leave out:

There are some intriguing changes here with the likes of Tuanzebe, van de Beek and Cavani getting a chance from the start, while Everton have gone with a strong team so it should be a great game.

Playing Fernandes is the main topic of conversation with the United fans tonight because most of them are delighted to see him play, but they are also concerned about a lack of rest for their star man:

