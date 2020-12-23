Liverpool 19-year-old’s emergence could push midfield star into hands of Barcelona or Inter Milan

Could Curtis Jones’ emergence have hurt Gini Wijnaldum’s chances of getting a new Liverpool contract? This report by The Athletic suggests so.

As the report notes, Wijnaldum is out of contract at the season’s end, with both Barcelona and Inter Milan showing interest. Liverpool are thought to be keen on him staying, but only if the finances make sense from their point of view – he is now 30.

The Athletic’s Oliver Kay has written a lengthy piece on the topic, during which he suggests that academy product Curtis Jones’ rise under Jurgen Klopp may have worked against Wijnaldum in his efforts to get a Liverpool contract that meets his demands.

Jones looks certain to be a key figure for Liverpool going forward. He acts as proof that, even with the vast riches the Reds possess and have invested in the transfer market, they are still able to breed potentially top-class players in their own backyard.

While Jones and Wijnaldum are not strikingly similar, they do play in the same position of the field, thus Wijnaldum’s departure would the 19-year-old the minutes he needs to develop and Jones’ presence would lessen the need for another central midfield option.

With January just days away, a move to Milan or Barcelona may well be on the horizon for Gini Wijnaldum.