Promising Brazilian duo courted by Championship outfit Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town FC
Championship outfit Huddersfield Town are plotting a double-raid on Brazilian outfit Flamengo, according to local publication Globo Esporte.

That is, local to Flamengo, not Huddersfield, as you may have figured.

Globo Esporte believe that midfielder Yuri has emerged as a potential target for Huddersfield, who sit 12th in the Championship at current, albeit just five points adrift of the playoffs.

As the report mentions, Yuri’s teammate, Lincoln, a 20-year-old striker, has also been linked with a move to Carlos Corberan’s side. Whether the club will be able to get either deal over the line remains to be seen.

If both players qualify for work permits under the new points system set out for the post-Brexit era, they will be given the green-light to make the transfers, but of course, Huddersfield need to strike an agreement with Flamengo first.

Though a move to the Championship won’t be what either player has dreamed of, there’s more money in England’s second tier than in some of the other top European leagues – and a bigger platform to impress.

