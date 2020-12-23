Menu

Image: Good sign for Liverpool as star works out in the gym with injury return growing nearer

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is working his way back to fitness, sharing a picture from the gym at the Reds’ AXA training facility.

Thiago, who was included in the FIFA FIFPro Men’s World XI in a midfield also consisting of Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, has not played a minute for Liverpool since the Merseyside Derby.

The Spaniard was on the receiving end of a tough challenge from Everton forward Richarlison, one which saw the Brazilian being given his marching orders, and has clearly struggled to shake the damage done.

MORE: Aston Villa expecting formal January bids for Jack Grealish from three top clubs

Liverpool, who are top even in his absence, are no doubt eager to have him fit and available at the earliest possible opportunity. Hopefully, from the Reds’ perspective, it won’t be too long – and he’s in the gym getting ready to return.

More Stories / Latest News
Gary Lineker shares mind-blowing stat as Lionel Messi breaks Pele’s unbreakable record
Arteta confirms Arsenal are ‘talking’ about January loan exit for William Saliba in puzzling comments after cup defeat to Man City
Video: “Fortnite and porn” – AFTV meltdown as Arsenal lose to Man City is everything you expect

Thiago stretching will be for both recovery from any fitness work that he has done and also to maintain and improve mobility in his joints during his time away from the field.

Nobody wants to see a player of his quality shackled by injury, least of all Jurgen Klopp, so we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that the Premier League’s graced with his return before too long.

More Stories Thiago Alcantara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.