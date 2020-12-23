Image: Good sign for Liverpool as star works out in the gym with injury return growing nearer

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is working his way back to fitness, sharing a picture from the gym at the Reds’ AXA training facility.

Thiago, who was included in the FIFA FIFPro Men’s World XI in a midfield also consisting of Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, has not played a minute for Liverpool since the Merseyside Derby.

The Spaniard was on the receiving end of a tough challenge from Everton forward Richarlison, one which saw the Brazilian being given his marching orders, and has clearly struggled to shake the damage done.

Liverpool, who are top even in his absence, are no doubt eager to have him fit and available at the earliest possible opportunity. Hopefully, from the Reds’ perspective, it won’t be too long – and he’s in the gym getting ready to return.

Thiago stretching will be for both recovery from any fitness work that he has done and also to maintain and improve mobility in his joints during his time away from the field.

Nobody wants to see a player of his quality shackled by injury, least of all Jurgen Klopp, so we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that the Premier League’s graced with his return before too long.