Everyone appears to be talking about Liverpool’s ascension to the top of the Premier League table again, or Manchester United’s rise to third, but not much has been written about Leicester City.

Although the Foxes Premier League triumph will always go down in football folklore as the one season when everything aligned to make the most unlikely football story come true, since then Brendan Rodgers has had them playing some sparkling stuff which has gone largely unacknowledged.

A late season loss of form in 2019/20 saw Leicester miss out last season, but once again Rodgers has got the midlanders going and they sit deservedly in second place in the Premier League table.

If the club are able to build on their early season success in the new year, there’s no reason why they can’t be challenging again.

Key to them being able to do that is the need to hold onto certain players, and it appears that Jonny Evans is on the verge of committing himself to a new deal.

“I’m hearing from the club it’s pretty close. So we’re very hopeful that, very soon, we’ll be able to finalise that deal,” Rodgers was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“It could be before the end of the year, we’ll have to wait and see. But I know the representatives of Jonny and the club are very close.

“‘If it’s this year, that’s great, if not, it’ll be very early in the new year.”