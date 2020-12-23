Menu

Leeds United fans react as “actually quality” Premier League winger is linked with January move

Leeds United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
According to 90min, Leeds United are interested in signing Wolves’ Adama Traore. These fans on Twitter have had their say on the speculation.

Traore was one of the best players in the Premier League throughout the second-half of the previous campaign, but has completely gone off the boil this time around.

He has been rotated in and out of the side by manager Nuno Espirito Santo and has struggled to have much of an impact when he has been on the field of play.

MORE: Leeds tipped to move for pacey Chelsea outcast in January to help solve their defensive woes

90min report that Wolves could be set to cash-in on the speedster, with Premier League counterparts Leeds reportedly interested in securing his signature.

Adama is a popular player among the neutrals – he’s nothing if not entertaining – so it’d be no surprise if there were plenty of Leeds fans who are keen on seeing him signed.

To give you a more comprehensive idea of the feeling at Elland Road, though, here’s how some Leeds fans took to Twitter to react to the Adama speculation.

