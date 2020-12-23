As they proudly sit second in the Premier League table just behind Liverpool, Leicester City look a bit of a dark horse at this stage.

No one is really talking about them as title challengers, but if anything that hands Brendan Rodgers’ team an advantage.

They’ve now got more in common with the Reds too, given that, according to talkSPORT, they will move into a state of the art £100m training ground on Christmas Eve.

Former Reds manager, Rodgers, can’t wait.

“It’s the most significant investment in the club’s history,” he was quoted as saying by talkSPORT.

“In terms of recruitment it will add to what we have. We will always be in the market for a certain level of player.

“We don’t have the £50million, £60milllion or £70million to spend on one player. It’s pretty clear what market the club is in.

“But when they see the facility that will definitely help us. The club have always attracted really good players but we are now moving into an elite venue which will be a great help.

“The essence of Leicester City is there is a genuine want to develop people, whether you are a player or staff member. That comes from the very top.

“We are all very lucky to work here and experience that.”

With Liverpool having recently moved from Melwood to a brand new facility in Kirkby themselves, the Foxes can certainly rival Jurgen Klopp’s men now from that standpoint.

There’s less pressure on Rodgers’ shoulders to deliver too, so the Seagrave move couldn’t really have come at a better time.

It would appear to deliver in every way possible and gives the first-team no excuse not to perform on the pitch.