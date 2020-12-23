Menu

Gary Lineker shares mind-blowing stat as Lionel Messi breaks Pele’s unbreakable record

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Lionel Messi is a record-breaker, again, with former Barcelona striker Gary Lineker sharing a quite incredible stat about what the Argentine has achieved.

In case you missed it last night, Messi broke one of Pele’s record that you could be forgiven for thinking would never have been beaten.

Nobody expected a phenom like Messi to emerge, with the footballing ability comparable to anyone who has ever played the game, Pele included.

MORE: Video: Iconic moment from Lionel Messi as he breaks Pele’s goalscoring record for Barcelona vs Valladolid

Lineker, who wasn’t bad himself, though nowhere near that bracket, has helped put Messi’s achievement into context with this quite insane stat.

More Stories / Latest News
The big advantage that Chelsea hold over Liverpool during the festive set of fixtures
“He is impossible to predict” – Jan Oblak details difficulty of playing against Lionel Messi
‘A big mistake’ – Pep Guardiola thinks Arsenal would be mad to get rid of Mikel Arteta

The big question will be around how many more Messi will add to that tally, whether he will take it up to 700 and beyond, or depart Barcelona for pastures green.

Either way, he’s set a record which will take some beating, no matter how long into the future football is played for. Though, they probably said that when Pele set it, too.

More Stories gary lineker Lionel Messi pele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.