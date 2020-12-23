Liverpool confirm the signing of England youth international for a fee of £500k

It’s still not clear if Liverpool will take the plunge into the January market to strengthen the squad, but they have made a move to sign a highly promising player for the future.

There’s been some talk about Calum Scanlon signing for the club over the past few days, and it’s now been confirmed that a deal has been agreed which sees him move to Anfield for a fee of around £500k:

#LFC complete signing of 15-year-old Calum Scanlon from Birmingham Cityhttps://t.co/EcIVu7T794 — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) December 23, 2020

The 15 year old signs from Birmingham City and he’s also represented England at youth level so he’s clearly a very promising player, although he won’t be one for the first team at this point as he looks set to link up with the youth squads.

It’s interesting to note that he is versatile with the ability to play in defender or midfield, so that could give him the edge in a year or two in a scenario where the first team needs someone to fill in or he could even come into contention for a cup game against a lesser side.

We’ve also seen that Klopp is willing to give chances to the young players if they show they are good enough, so it’s worth watching his development over the next few years to see how he gets on.