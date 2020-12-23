Menu

Liverpool have value for money concern over ace’s new contract – even if Jurgen Klopp wants him to stay

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are in agreement over Gini Wijnaldum’s future, but his age is preventing a new contract offer being tabled.

That’s according to The Athletic, who report that there is no arguments between Klopp and the Reds hierarchy that Wijnaldum should remain at Anfield for footballing reasons. The Dutchman has played a key, if often unrecognised, role in all of Liverpool’s recent success.

However, Wijnaldum is now the wrong side of 30, and there appears to be reluctance to hand him a new bumper contract to see out his peak, when there’s every possibility it’s downhill for him from here both in terms of his football and his physicality.

The Athletic believe that Liverpool are wary about handing him a new contract with improved terms that may not represent value for money in the long run. As a result, he’s just over a week away from being free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any interested party.

Liverpool are right to be hesitant, but it’s worth remembering that top-level players who have looked after themselves are maintaining high performance levels for longer than they previously could. You feel as though the club could still get a good three years out of Wijnaldum.

