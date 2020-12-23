With out-of-favour Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil out of the first-team picture as the side continue to struggle, the playmaker has engaged in a Q&A on Twitter this evening.

Ozil, who has now not made the matchday squad for a run of 34 competitive games, was asked who the ‘most underrated’ football that he’s played with is.

The attacking midfielder has been part of one of Werder Bremen’s best sides in recent history, a star-studded Real Madrid team and of course the Gunners.

With that in mind his answer certainly holds weight, Ozil handed fellow Arsenal outcast Matteo Guendouzi these honours.

Guendouzi’s heated actions in a defeat to Brighton in the second game of last season’s restart saw him cast side and loaned to Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin this season.

??@MatteoGuendouzi – I’m sure he will be a big football player one day! https://t.co/inK6WNRVUh — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 23, 2020

Guendouzi has established himself as a quality player for the Gunners after arriving from Lorient in the summer of 2018, but the apparent behaviour and attitude that’s seen him ousted has perhaps led to his ability being somewhat ‘underrated’.

This answer will certainly be a bit hard for Gooners to take considering that the disastrous run Mikel Arteta’s men have been on has drawn them into a relegation battle this season.

All the while, a technically-gifted playmaker in Ozil who could possibly solve the side’s creativity issues and a talented youngster in Guendouzi are out of the first-team picture.