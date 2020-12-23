Mesut Ozil opens up on ‘difficult’ and ‘frustrating’ Arsenal situation after being asked if he’s ‘happy’ at the club

As part of a Q&A that superstar Mesut Ozil staged on Twitter this evening, the outcast was brutally honest on his ‘difficult’ and ‘frustrating’ situation at the club.

The 32-year-old dished out this response after he was asked whether he was ‘happy’ at the club.

Ozil was brought back into the first-team fold when Mikel Arteta first took charge after being cast away for large parts of Unai Emery’s reign, but soon found himself on the sidelines once again last season.

The playmaker’s last competitive appearance came at the start of March – to put into context just how much things have changed since then; a pandemic has swept across the world in that time and vaccines are already being rolled out.

It’s quite a shame to see Ozil left out of the first-team picture once again – though things are even worse this time around, with the superstar not registered in the Premier League or even Europa League squad.

The playmaker has now failed to be part of the matchday squad for a run of 34 competitive games.

But let’s stay positive.?? — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 23, 2020

With relations at Arsenal shattered for whatever reason, Ozil is set to leave – but he will do so on his own terms as a free agent next summer and not via a sale – it’s a really sad ending to his time with Arsenal.

Ozil’s ‘But’s let’s stay positive’ reply to his post was really classy, he clearly wants the side to do well – whether he’s involved or not – as Arteta’s team have slipped into a shock relegation battle this season.