It’s fair to say that under David Moyes this season, West Ham have been going places.

In the upper echelons of the Premier League table for the most part of the 2020/21 campaign, a couple of wins on the spin could see the Hammers into the Champions League spots.

To be consistently challenging this season, however, the east Londoners probably need another striker and one that is used to the rigours of the English top-flight.

Moyes himself intimated as much after his side’s recent defeat at Chelsea.

“I hope I get Micky (Antonio) back soon,” he told the Evening Standard.

“If we don’t then we need to think what else we can do, how else we can do it. We need alternatives and options, we’re a little bit limited with that.

“If not then I’m going to have to start looking in my own group to find another Marko Arnautovi? or Micky Antonio. That’s what I’m going to have to try to do.”

The fact that he mentioned Arnautovic by name doesn’t appear to have been a coincidence.

According to West Ham source, Ex-WHU employee, via The West Ham way podcast and cited by Hammers News, Moyes wants the Austrian back at the club but is getting push back from the owners, David Sullivan and David Gold.

“There’s even some talk, dare I say it, that Moyes is exploring the opportunity of bringing Arnie back,” he said.

“But I don’t think that would happen. I don’t think the board would allow it to happen.

“But I think if Moyes had his way, he’d want to bring him back because he believes that Arnie is the best player to play in our system. And that’s why I think he mentioned him yesterday (Monday) in the press conference.

“He said he needs to find another Arnie or Antonio and Moyes does seem very keen to get him back. But I don’t think he will because of the chairmen.”

With it thought that there will soon be a salary cap on foreign imports in the Chinese Super League, it’s blindingly obvious why Arnautovic might be willing to head back to England too.