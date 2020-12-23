According to David Lynch – reliable journalist that primarily covers Liverpool – for Football Transfers, the reigning Premier League champions are in negotiations to secure the signing of Stefan Bajcetic.

As per Lynch, the Reds have emerged as late contenders to recruit the 16-year-old Celta Vigo defender, competing with heated rivals Manchester United for the honour.

Stefan, son of former Celta midfielder Srdjan Bajcetic, hit the headlines with links to United last week from local Spanish outlet La Voz de Galicia, the ace has been with the La Liga outfit for seven years.

Lynch adds for Football Transfers that the defender is resigned to leaving in the coming days, a pre-agreed deal for the January window would allow England’s powerhouses to finalise a move before new post-Brexit rules come into the place.

Lynch reiterates that were Bajcetic to end up with the Reds, he would hone his craft in the academy – the talent would not be an immediate option to bolster the side’s short-staffed centre-back ranks.

Bajcetic has featured on a couple of occasions for Celta’s youth B team this season, his agent, Javier Villaverde, insists that he will not be leaving on a free transfer.