These Newcastle fans call for “hot garbage” underperformer to be “released for Christmas”

These Newcastle fans have torn into midfielder Jonjo Shelvey after his poor performance during their 1-0 cup defeat to Brentford last night.

It’s pretty clear that Newcastle are in a fight for survival at the tail end of the Premier League table. Steve Bruce’s men’s recent form, on the back of a draw with Fulham and a heavy defeat to Leeds United, could fast find themselves in trouble.

A cup run in the Carabao would have been welcomed by the supporters, no doubt, but a premature exit last night to Championship opposition has made the situation even worse.

While it was a collective failure from Newcastle yesterday eve, there was one player in particular that the fans highlighted as a major underperformer – Jonjo Shelvey.

The former Liverpool midfielder has been absolutely destroyed by these fans on Twitter in wake of his performance. He’d do well to stay off social media for a while…

Jonjo Shelvey is stealing a living — Hayden (@HJJ92_) December 22, 2020

Dear Santa, please may we have Josh Dasilva in midfield, Steve Bruce sacked and Jonjo Shelvey released for Christmas. Singed, EVERY toon fan … #NUFC #BRENEW — Andrew Cushin (@AndrewCushin) December 22, 2020

I personally am shocked that a team featuring Jonjo Shelvey and Sean Longstaff in midfield could be slow in possession https://t.co/T0IrQQpKda — Joel McInally (@JoelMcInally) December 22, 2020

jonjo shelvey is hot garbage these days — soph??? (@soph_atkk) December 22, 2020