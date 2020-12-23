These Newcastle fans call for “hot garbage” underperformer to be “released for Christmas”

These Newcastle fans have torn into midfielder Jonjo Shelvey after his poor performance during their 1-0 cup defeat to Brentford last night.
It’s pretty clear that Newcastle are in a fight for survival at the tail end of the Premier League table. Steve Bruce’s men’s recent form, on the back of a draw with Fulham and a heavy defeat to Leeds United, could fast find themselves in trouble.
MORE: Sam Allardyce eyes former England star for West Brom as he looks for a target man to cement the long ball game
A cup run in the Carabao would have been welcomed by the supporters, no doubt, but a premature exit last night to Championship opposition has made the situation even worse.
While it was a collective failure from Newcastle yesterday eve, there was one player in particular that the fans highlighted as a major underperformer – Jonjo Shelvey.
The former Liverpool midfielder has been absolutely destroyed by these fans on Twitter in wake of his performance. He’d do well to stay off social media for a while…
Jonjo Shelvey is stealing a living
— Hayden (@HJJ92_) December 22, 2020
Dear Santa, please may we have Josh Dasilva in midfield, Steve Bruce sacked and Jonjo Shelvey released for Christmas.
Singed, EVERY toon fan … #NUFC #BRENEW
— Andrew Cushin (@AndrewCushin) December 22, 2020
I personally am shocked that a team featuring Jonjo Shelvey and Sean Longstaff in midfield could be slow in possession https://t.co/T0IrQQpKda
— Joel McInally (@JoelMcInally) December 22, 2020
jonjo shelvey is hot garbage these days
— soph??? (@soph_atkk) December 22, 2020
JONJO SHELVEY IS NOT A WORLD CLASS PASSER OF THE BALL, HE’S NOT EVEN A GOOD PASSER OF THE BALL, sick of commentators saying it now #BRENEW #NUFC
— Bradley Nicholls (@brad_nicholls9) December 22, 2020