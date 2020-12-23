Menu

These Newcastle fans call for “hot garbage” underperformer to be “released for Christmas”

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

These Newcastle fans have torn into midfielder Jonjo Shelvey after his poor performance during their 1-0 cup defeat to Brentford last night.

It’s pretty clear that Newcastle are in a fight for survival at the tail end of the Premier League table. Steve Bruce’s men’s recent form, on the back of a draw with Fulham and a heavy defeat to Leeds United, could fast find themselves in trouble.

MORE: Sam Allardyce eyes former England star for West Brom as he looks for a target man to cement the long ball game

A cup run in the Carabao would have been welcomed by the supporters, no doubt, but a premature exit last night to Championship opposition has made the situation even worse.

While it was a collective failure from Newcastle yesterday eve, there was one player in particular that the fans highlighted as a major underperformer – Jonjo Shelvey.

More Stories / Latest News
Leicester to rival Liverpool as they move into £100m state of the art training facility
Moyes testing West Ham owners patience as he seeks deal to bring Arnautovic back
Arsenal are now more likely to be relegated than finish in the Premier League’s top four

The former Liverpool midfielder has been absolutely destroyed by these fans on Twitter in wake of his performance. He’d do well to stay off social media for a while…

More Stories Jonjo Shelvey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.