Nuno Mendes delivers huge blow to both Liverpool and Man United

Ahead of the opening of the January transfer window, it appears that both Liverpool and Man United have been dealt a bitter blow in pursuit of one of their reported targets.

According to the Daily Mirror, Sporting’s 18-year-old wunderkind, Nuno Mendes, has signed a new long-term contract with the Portuguese giants, meaning that if either of the Premier League clubs wants to prise him away, they’ll now need to find £63m to do so.

The Mirror acknowledge reports which suggested that the Reds recently had a bid of £19m turned down, although it’s believed that an offer in the region of £40m would’ve been accepted.

With the new deal signed and sealed, tying the player to Sporting until 2025, both clubs will need to dig deep if they want to get a player who has been marked for greatness.

If it was a game of brinksmanship on the part of the Portuguese, it’s likely to have backfired, because it’s doubtful that either will stretch to such a lofty amount, whether the player has promise or otherwise.

