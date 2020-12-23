Photo: Rare shining light at Arsenal offers injury update after scare vs Man City

There’s always a worry whenever a player returns from a long term injury, so Arsenal fans would’ve been fearing the worst last night as Gabriel Martinelli went down a couple of times against Man City.

He was a rare shining light in their performance last night as he at least offered a spark and produced a lovely piece of play to set up Lacazette’s goal, so there will be hope that he can bring something positive to this struggling Arsenal side.

At one point he went down when no one was near him so that’s always the worst sign, but he’s offered a positive update on his Instagram today: