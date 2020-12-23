Potential move for wonderkid came after former Man United favourite recommended him to the club

Most clubs will have scouts who look to cover every part of the world, but sometimes it can pay off to have a player from another country who still enjoys close relations.

Man United signed Facundo Pellistri from Penarol after he was managed by Diego Forlan for a while so you have to think that connection helped there, while it also looks like Antonio Valencia could have played a role in United’s interest in Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian midfielder has been impressive back in his homeland and he’s even forced his way into the national team, while our friends at Stretty News have looked further into the situation.

They confirm that there is definite interest in the player from United’s point of view but a transfer is still some way off, while their interest came around after a tip-off from Valencia about the talented midfielder.

Valencia has described him as a player who has real potential and clearly he thinks he could eventually be good enough to play for United, but he would probably be a project type signing who would need time to develop.

It’s a signing who would fit the profile of player that Solskjaer likes in that he’s young and talented so he could be one to watch, but it doesn’t sound like a transfer would happen next month.