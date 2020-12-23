Arsenal crisis: Proof that horrific decision-making runs a lot deeper than manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal sit 15th in the Premier League and were last night eliminated from the Carabao Cup. Looking at some of the information provided by this report by The Athletic, it’s no surprise that the Gunners have found themselves in this situation.

Mikel Arteta’s reign as Arsenal manager has so far been disastrous, even counting his flurry of summertime silverware. We find ourselves wondering if they could genuinely be relegated from the Premier League, something that’s never happened before but is fast becoming a possibility.

While it’s the performances on the field of play that are causing the problems at current, it’s been the decisions made off of it which have steered them into this mess. For example, have a look at these three contracts the club have given out in recent times – with all of this information provided by The Athletic.

Mesut Ozil, £350K-a-week, three-and-a-half-year deal: Signed in February 2018 at the age of 29, is not currently registered for either Arsenal’s Premier League or Europa League squads.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, £250K-a-week, three-year-deal: Penned at the grand old age of 31, Aubameyang was in the form of his life in the lead up to signing the contract. He’s been some way off his usual standard since.

Willian, 32-years-old, three-year-deal: Arsenal handed a three-year contract to a player who enjoyed the best of his career at a direct rival and was now heading over the hill. His performances of late have been absolutely dreadful.

Arsenal have essentially thrown cash in the bin by handing out lengthy, lucrative contracts to players past their best with little more to offer. Combine the contributions of all three of the aforementioned so far this campaign and it’s easy to see why Arsenal find themselves looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone.

Of course you can blame Arteta, who is responsible for getting the best out of his squad and has proven himself incapable of doing so, but it’s the decisions made by those pulling the strings at the Emirates which has seen the club find themselves in such a grave situation – one that it’s going to take years to recover from.