Pundit backs Leicester City for Champions League push – but warns against repeat of capitulation

Pundit Robbie Earle revealed on ‘The 2 Robbies podcast‘ that he would love to see Leicester City replicate their Champions League push of the last campaign.

The Foxes were one of the firm favourites to secure Champions League football last time around, but a late-season capitulation saw them fall below their competitors and into fifth-place.

As a result, Brendan Rodgers’ men had to settle for the Europa League, which is no bad result, especially on the back of a couple of seasons with no European football whatsoever.

Robbie Earle, formerly of Port Vale and Wimbledon, has revealed that he’d like to see them go one step further this campaign. Speaking on ‘The 2 Robbies podcast’ (transcribed by This Is Futbol) he said:

“We saw them do it for half the season last year, then about this time of the year, look at the stats, things started to go wrong. I know they had some injuries, but it all started to fall apart.

“They were second in the table now which gives them a chance as they were last year going into Christmas. So it’s big second half of the season coming for Brendan [Rodgers]. I’d love to see him stay in there and be battling for those Champions League spots, think it will be great for those young players as well.”

There’s nothing to stop Leicester from finishing in the top four – it’s as open as ever this campaign.

They have rode their luck at times this season, though. You get the feeling, should they not strengthen in the January window, they could fall narrowly short once again.