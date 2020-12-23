Side-lined Arsenal star claims many around the club are seriously missing Arsene Wenger

It sounds like most Arsenal fans still stand by the belief that it was correct to move on from Arsene Wenger a few years ago, but you do have to wonder what it would be like if he was still there.

He was famous for finding a way to regenerate the team each season and European football was always assured, while a top four place was the usual result although it became less likely as time went on.

Arsenal face the current reality of relegation being a real possibility and it’s hard to see that happening if Wenger was still there, although it’s not like it would be all sunshine and roses either.

It’s generally accepted that Arsenal were never going to be a title contender again under the French legend so moving on was a part of trying to elevate themselves to the next level, and Mikel Arteta will still believe he can make that happen.

It’s impossible to see Wenger coming back but it’s clear that he’s still missed at the club after the topic was brought up in a Q and A with Mesut Ozil this evening:

He was really a fantastic manager – yeah, and also like a father figure for me and many other players… I think many people around Arsenal are really missing him. #AskMesut https://t.co/96STctoeps — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 23, 2020

Wenger also brought the best out of Ozil so it’s not a surprise to hear that he misses him, but it does make you wonder where Arsenal would be just now if they decided not to make the change.