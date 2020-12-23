“He’s been very unlucky” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains Man United midfielder’s prolonged absence

Jesse Lingard has made the Manchester United matchday squad just twice this season – and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now explained why.

Lingard has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford, which certainly hasn’t helped his case when it comes to getting first-team opportunities, but there has also been other contributing factors to his continued absence.

Solskjaer has revealed that, while Lingard himself has never tested positive for coronavirus, he has been forced into a period of self-isolation due to close contact with those who have, as M.E.N report:

“Jesse will be in the squad [vs Everton], yeah. He’s been working hard in training. He’s been unfortunate with having to isolate a few times, been in contact, or close contact with Covid, not even having it himself.”

“He’s been very unlucky being away from the training ground a few times. He works really hard and he’ll be involved in the squad, definitely, on Wednesday.”

Man United visit Goodison Park this evening in the Carabao Cup, and it looks as though Lingard may play a part. Whether that be from the bench or as a starter is at this point unclear.

Isolating or not, it’s clear that he’s not at the forefront of Solskjaer’s plans, and with M.E.N reporting that Sheffield United are showing interest, it would be no surprise to see him depart when January comes around.