“He wants to win more trophies” – Solskjaer speaks out on Pogba’s Man United future

As reported by ESPN, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that it is partly the Man United squad’s responsibility to convince Paul Pogba to stay at the club.

As the report mentions, Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, ruffled a fair few feathers after revealing that his client was not happy with life at Man United and would look to seal a move away from the club at the earliest possible opportunity.

Pogba has been in and out of the Man United starting XI under Solksjaer and looks significantly more comfortable when playing for France than for the Red Devils. From his perspective, you can see why he wants out.

Solskjaer, though, does not appear to be throwing in the towel when it comes to Man United’s efforts to convince Pogba to stay. Speaking to ESPN, the Norwegian set his squad the task of showing him why he ought to stick around:

“There’s always a demand at Man United to win trophies and the more you win trophies, the more players are going to want to play for us and then there’s a higher standard you’ve got to set yourself.”

“It’s a demand for the players, it’s a challenge for the players that we want them to improve and get better and better. Paul has been here for a while and of course he wants to win more trophies.”

“It’s down to us to win trophies and then let’s see who will be part of the team going forward.”

“He’s got a very, very good attitude to the training and his football.”

“He loves football and he’s ambitious and wants to have success like most of the others — most of the others that are in the squad. We’re not all the same but I would say that this squad has impressed me with their attitude, spirit and the way they go about their work.”

Man United have been genuine title challengers for very little of Pogba’s time at the club, perhaps only under the stewardship of Jose Mourinho, but even then it’d be a stretch to say they were actually in with a chance of winning it.

United have been on the up of late, but it’s hard to see them posing any legitimate challenge to Liverpool at the top of the table. With them also having exited the Champions League, it looks difficult to convince Pogba to stay at this point.