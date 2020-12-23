The festive fixtures are always a keenly contested set of games and 2020’s will be no different.

It’s tight at the top of the Premier League and with three games coming thick and fast between Boxing Day and just into the new year, the balance could be tipped in favour of one of the top five.

On paper, it appears that Frank Lampard’s Chelsea have a great chance of making a dent in Liverpool’s lead.

That’s because the Blues don’t even need to travel out of London for the next week.

A Boxing Day classic at the Emirates Stadium will see Chelsea aiming to inflict another devastating blow to Mikel Arteta’s hopes of keeping his job, whilst they host Aston Villa on Dec 28 and Man City on January 2, per the Daily Mail.

By contrast, Jurgen Klopp’s side have a mammoth 820 miles worth of travelling in the same period.

The Reds host West Brom on Dec 27, before having to travel to Newcastle on Dec 30 and then to Southampton on Jan 2.