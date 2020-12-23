In just over a week’s time, the tills should start ringing at football clubs countrywide as each look to do deals to propel them forward in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

A studious purchase here and there could be the difference between a team surging up the division or staying put.

Man United’s hire of Bruno Fernandes a year ago is the prime example of how well one player can influence a club if said club have done their homework on him beforehand.

The Red Devils could be looking to make another splash in the winter transfer window this year, with The Athletic (subscription required) cited by the Daily Express, suggesting that Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be targeted.

Although it’s believed United had an interest in Erling Haaland, because of a deteriorating relationship with his agent, Mino Raiola, over the Paul Pogba situation, it appears that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the board will turn their attentions elsewhere.

The Athletic, cited by the Daily Express, also suggest that Carlo Ancelotti is counting on his striker and that it would take at least £75m to prise him from Goodison Park, a price that United have baulked at before when looking at other players.