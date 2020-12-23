Transfer for Man United target looks impossible in January as he’s given a ten week ban for betting breaches

Everyone knows that footballers just cannot engage in any kind of betting activity at all, but it still seems to go on at all levels.

Anyone who has ever spoken to a footballer at any level will know that a lot of players still bet on a regular basis, although most of the breaches that come to light seem to involve other teams so there’s no real suggestion of match fixing.

The latest player to receive a ban is Atletico Madrid and England star Kieran Trippier, with the FA confirming the ruling and stating that he’s banned for ten weeks and will also receive a sizeable ban.

They go on to point out that this ban will be enforced worldwide so that presumably rules him out for Atletico Madrid over the next couple of months, so it suggests that a January transfer is impossible.

The Mirror recently reported that he was interesting Man United as an alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the player was open to the move, but it doesn’t make sense to move for him now.

He won’t be available for a chunk of time and by the time he gets up to speed and integrated into the team most of the season will have passed, so this ban should rule that out unless he can appeal and get it shortened.