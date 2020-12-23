Versatile attacking talent’s agent discussing future transfer with Barcelona as Man United and Ajax also eye summer swoop

According to Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung, the agent of Rapid Vienna (Rapid Wien) starlet Yusuf Demir is holding preliminary talks with Barcelona regarding a transfer for the 17-year-old.

Emre Ozturk, who also represents Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi, appears to be in Catalonia to discuss some transfers for his clients.

The Vienna outfit’s supporters can rest easy for now though as versatile attacker Demir will not be leaving until the summer.

It’s reported that Manchester United and Ajax are also eyeing Demir, whose contract expires in the summer of 2022 and could net a considerable fee for Rapid Vienna.

Kronen Zeitung report that Ozturk is holding preliminary transfer talks with Barcelona, essentially meeting to determine what the plan would be for the talent, with interest becoming serious now.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Spurs are wide open at the back as Jordan Thompson fires Stoke level Negations ongoing: Liverpool late contenders to rivals Man United for signing of La Liga side’s young defender Arsenal hope to sign another Real Madrid star on loan after missing out on Isco

Demir broke into Vienna’s first-team last season, starting one of his five appearances and registering an assist.

The Austria Under-21s starlet is steadily becoming a more important figure in the first-team, 13 of the ace’s 17 appearances this term have come off the bench, with four goals and two assists coming.

Demir has seen most his action as a central attacking midfielder, but has featured on either wing and even as a substitute centre-forward in a 13-minute cameo that netted an assist.