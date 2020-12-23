Menu

Video: Distressing 23-second Newcastle passage epitomises negative leadership of Steve Bruce

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

You need not worry about defending when facing Steve Bruce’s Newcastle side – they’ll do your job for you.

That’s what a 23-second clip shared by a concerned Newcastle fan after last night’s defeat to Brentford has brought to the table.

The Magpies faithful have right to believe they’re going in the wrong direction under Bruce, who in all honesty, was a puzzling appointment to begin with.

MORE: These Newcastle fans call for “hot garbage” underperformer to be “released for Christmas”

They were certainly going in the wrong direction last night, having seen their corner kick cleared for a throw-in. Somehow, someway, it ended up back with the goalkeeper after just one kick of the ball.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal keeper deactivates Twitter account in wake of howler against Manchester City
These Newcastle fans call for “hot garbage” underperformer to be “released for Christmas”
Leicester to rival Liverpool as they move into £100m state of the art training facility

This level of negativity while facing a second-tier side in a cup competition is, quite frankly, inexcusable. You have to think that the fans will not stand for it if it continues like this.

Newcastle are a great club with a vast and passionate fan base. We find ourselves saying this all to often, but they deserve so much better.

More Stories steve bruce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.