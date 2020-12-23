Menu

Video: Casemiro hands Real Madrid the lead with Ronaldo-like leap with fine header vs Granada

In the 56th minute of Real Madrid’s La Liga tie against Granada this evening, Zinedine Zidane’s men have taken the lead from a towering header.

Ferland Mendy slipped Marco Asensio down to the byline with a fine through ball, the attacking midfielder stood firm after a challenge and floated a dangerous cross into the box.

Casemiro arrived at the far post and absolutely dominated his man by leaping into the air with a Cristiano Ronaldo-like jump before steering the ball into the back of the net.

As is stands, with Los Blancos leading, they’re even on points with Atletico Madrid, but stay in second owing to a goal difference deficit, their rivals hold two gams in hand as well.

