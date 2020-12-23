Video: Casemiro hands Real Madrid the lead with Ronaldo-like leap with fine header vs Granada

In the 56th minute of Real Madrid’s La Liga tie against Granada this evening, Zinedine Zidane’s men have taken the lead from a towering header.

Ferland Mendy slipped Marco Asensio down to the byline with a fine through ball, the attacking midfielder stood firm after a challenge and floated a dangerous cross into the box.

Casemiro arrived at the far post and absolutely dominated his man by leaping into the air with a Cristiano Ronaldo-like jump before steering the ball into the back of the net.

Casemiro gets Madrid on the scoresheet! ? That could prove to be an important goal as Zidane’s side look to maintain momentum ? pic.twitter.com/P9ZHeqiLyQ — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) December 23, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.

As is stands, with Los Blancos leading, they’re even on points with Atletico Madrid, but stay in second owing to a goal difference deficit, their rivals hold two gams in hand as well.