Menu

Video: Clinical Harry Kane finishes off Stoke vs Spurs with brilliant strike after fine Moussa Sissoko pass

Stoke City FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

In the 80th minute of Tottenham Hotspur’s Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Stoke, Spurs secured a win and a spot in the semis thanks to a clinical strike from Harry Kane.

A heavy touch from a Stoke midfielder saw Moussa Sissoko gifted with possession, the substitute made the most of the blunder by threading a through ball into Kane.

Kane took the ball a little wide, holding off Harry Souttar, before showing his brilliant finishing ability to smash the ball into the roof of the net and secure a 3-1 win.

See More: Video: Drilled long-range strike from Ben Davies sees Spurs restore lead in Carabao Cup tie vs Stoke

Pictures from beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Drilled long-range strike from Ben Davies sees Spurs restore lead in Carabao Cup tie vs Stoke
“Hope this doesn’t backfire” – These Man United fans react as Solskjaer makes several big calls for the line-up vs Everton
Versatile attacking talent’s agent discussing future transfer with Barcelona as Man United and Ajax also eye summer swoop

Even though this is was a quarter-final tie and Spurs would massively benefit from winning a trophy after a hiatus of over 12 years, it was somewhat surprising to see Jose Mourinho field some of his key stars, with the Premier League’s hectic festive period on the horizon.

More Stories Carabao Cup Harry Kane Moussa Sissoko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.