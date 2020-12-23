Video: Clinical Harry Kane finishes off Stoke vs Spurs with brilliant strike after fine Moussa Sissoko pass

In the 80th minute of Tottenham Hotspur’s Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Stoke, Spurs secured a win and a spot in the semis thanks to a clinical strike from Harry Kane.
A heavy touch from a Stoke midfielder saw Moussa Sissoko gifted with possession, the substitute made the most of the blunder by threading a through ball into Kane.
Kane took the ball a little wide, holding off Harry Souttar, before showing his brilliant finishing ability to smash the ball into the roof of the net and secure a 3-1 win.
See More: Video: Drilled long-range strike from Ben Davies sees Spurs restore lead in Carabao Cup tie vs Stoke
Pictures from beIN Sports.
Even though this is was a quarter-final tie and Spurs would massively benefit from winning a trophy after a hiatus of over 12 years, it was somewhat surprising to see Jose Mourinho field some of his key stars, with the Premier League’s hectic festive period on the horizon.