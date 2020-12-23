Menu

Video: Drilled long-range strike from Ben Davies sees Spurs restore lead in Carabao Cup tie vs Stoke

An inspired moment in the 69th minute of Tottenham Hotspur’s Carabao Cup tie has seen Spurs restore the lead against Stoke.

Gareth Bale fired Jose Mourinho’s men into the lead with a fine glancing header, with Jordan Thompson capitalising on some lax defending from the north London outfit to equalise early in the second-half.

A doomed clearance in the 69th minute spilled the ball out to Ben Davies’ path, with the left-back hammering the ball into the bottom corner from 35 yards out with a brilliant drilled strike.

This also marked the Welshman’s first goal for Spurs in three years and three months, with the Potters the only side the full-back has scored twice against during his career.

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.

With the hectic festive fixtures of the Premier League right around the corner, Jose Mourinho’s side need a smooth and comfortable win tonight.

