Video: Edinson Cavani scores crucial goal for Man United after escaping violent conduct red card vs Everton

Everton FC Manchester United FC
In the 87th minute of Manchester United’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Everton, Edinson Cavani fired the Red Devils ahead in the closely-contested tie.

Harry Maguire drilled the ball into Anthony Martial with a fine pass out of the defence, Martial turned forward before playing it into Cavani.

The experienced talisman showcased his elite quality by skipping away from Ben Godfrey before hammering the ball into the bottom corner with a superb finish.

Cavani being the decisive scorer was poetic and controversial at the same time, the Uruguayan escaped a red card – and any punishment at all – after a nasty neck grab and squeeze in the 51st minute.

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Everton fans will be absolutely livid after this, in a turning of the tables, an English side would’ve actually been wishing for VAR to be used tonight.

