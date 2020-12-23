Video: Horrible moment for Everton’s Richarlison as he’s knocked out following a big collision with Eric Bailly

We’ve seen plenty of talk recently about concussions in football and how to deal with them, so thankfully Everton weren’t messing about tonight after a horrible looking collision with Richarlison.

It doesn’t look like Eric Bailly is doing anything else but going for the ball, but his hip thunders into the Brazilian and you can see immediately that he’s been knocked out:

?? Everton vs Manchester United | Richarlison clash with Bailly #EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/TUe2WfymWK — D9INE FOOTBALL (@D9INExFOOTBALL1) December 23, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports and the Carabao Cup

The early signs aren’t good as he was treated on the pitch before being taken off, so hopefully he’s okay and won’t suffer any lasting effects.